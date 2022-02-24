Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dead Hector’s Dolphin Found On West Coast

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

A dead Hector’s dolphin was discovered last Friday (18 February) at a beach near Mikonui, south of Hokitika, by a member of the public.

Department of Conservation Aquatic Director Elizabeth Heeg says the adult dolphin appeared to have died recently. It was too early to say what had caused its death but its tail end was missing and there was some evidence of shark bite.

“DOC staff members collected the dolphin and froze it over the weekend so it can be sent to Massey University this week. A necropsy will be done to try to find out how it died, including the possible cause of the missing tail end,” she says.

“From necropsies done by the Massey team, we can glean really valuable information about these species and the threats they face.”

Elizabeth Heeg says further information received will be uploaded to DOC’s Hector’s and Māui dolphin incident database and to the DOC website during the next scheduled update in early May.

The database records incidents involving Hector’s and Māui dolphins, based on reported events. These include live stranded animals, dolphins found dead on beaches, injured at sea, found floating dead in the ocean, or caught as part of recreational or commercial fishing. This data is shared online, along with any necropsy reports, on a quarterly basis.

“Sadly, this is the ninth Hector’s dolphin found dead around the South Island since early November 2021,” Elizabeth Heeg says.

Seven of these were calves. A very decomposed and scavenged Māui dolphin was also found at Muriwai on Christmas Day but was not collected. Six of the dolphins were frozen and sent to Massey University.

“They are gradually being thawed and examined by the pathologist. We’ve received results from necropsies on two calves, but a definite diagnosis wasn’t possible due to decomposition levels,” she says.

“Maternal separation has been cited as the possible cause of death of those two calves. Young calves can die when they are separated from their mothers, for example during storm conditions. This can be considered as a potential cause of death for all young calves but there is no reliable way of confirming this diagnosis.”

The other dolphins collected since November are still under investigation. Results will be shared on the DOC website when available.

“The information from the necropsies will help us build our understanding of Hector’s and Māui dolphins and help with future planning for marine protection and management,” Elizabeth Heeg says.

She thanked the member of the public who reported the find. “When people are quick to alert us to discoveries of dead dolphins, it increases the volume and value of the information we can obtain.

“We urge anyone finding a dead Hector’s or Māui dolphin to report it to DOC via 0800 DOC HOT. It is also important for the public to report live sightings via the DOC webpage, or the hotline.”

Hector’s dolphins are the world’s smallest dolphin species, with adults measuring about 1.5m long.

Identifiable through their distinctive round dorsal fins, Hector’s dolphins’ bodies are grey with black and white markings. The population is estimated to be around 15,000 and they are classified as Nationally Vulnerable in the National Threat Classification System.

Hector’s and Māui dolphin bodies are routinely sent to Massey University for necropsy to obtain information such as cause of death (when this can be determined), including examination for disease. Information on the sex, body condition and other biological information is also recorded. The level of decomposition of a dolphin carcass, and whether it has been frozen, are key factors in how much information can be determined.

The work to protect both Hector’s and Māui dolphins is guided by the Hector’s and Māui Dolphins Threat Management Plan.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine, And Blokes In Peril


A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow...
More>>



 
 

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 