Nominations Open For Lower Hutt Civic Honours

Friday, 25 February 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Nominations for the Lower Hutt Civic Honours are now open!

The Civic Honours are our city’s Awards to celebrate outstanding volunteers in our community, by recognising their service to others.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that after another tough year for many in the community, the Awards are an opportunity to highlight those who have made long standing positive contributions.

"There are so many people who give their precious time to making Lower Hutt a better place to live. The Civic Honour Awards recognise the vast range of volunteers we have in our city, who often go about their incredible work with little recognition," says Campbell Barry.

There are seven categories of Civic Honours:

  • 1. Community Service: Consistently demonstrates qualities of compassion and service to a community organisation or a variety of volunteer activities
  • 2. Cultural Affairs: Improvement and enhancement of participation in cultural affairs, including heritage, music, and the arts
  • 3. Educational Service: Improvement and enhancement of the educational and social development of others, including children and/or youth
  • 4. Environmental: Takes a leadership role in improving and/or revitalising the environment
  • 5. Youth activities: Supports and empowers youth activities and development
  • 6. Health and Wellbeing: Enhances the health and wellbeing of our community
  • 7. Youth award: Undertaken outstanding voluntary community service for someone aged 15-25 years old.

"We need residents to identify and nominate the extraordinary volunteers whose work has made a positive difference in our city. Making a nomination helps us identify and celebrate the positivity that happens every day in Lower Hutt," says Campbell Barry.

Nominations can be made on the Hutt City Council website at: hutt.city/civicawards, or forms can be collected from the front counter of Council’s Administration building at 30 Laings Road or any Lower Hutt Library. Nominations close at 5pm Friday 8 April.

