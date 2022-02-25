Information Sought On Vehicles Reported Stolen - Brockville, Dunedin
Friday, 25 February 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information on two vehicles that were
reported stolen from an address in Brockville,
Dunedin.
Both were reportedly stolen from a property
in Turnbull Street at some stage between 11 or 12
February.
The first, a silver 2009 BMW 525i sedan with
a black roof and license plate MLN320, has not yet been
located, although it was seen travelling through Gore on the
morning of 12 February.
The second, a silver 2012 BMW
X5 station wagon with the license plate JWN500, was located
burnt out at the Otago Pistol Club near Waldronville on 18
February.
Anyone who has seen either vehicle since 11
February or has any information is asked to contact Police
on 105 and quote file number 220213/5612.
Information
can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800
555
111.
