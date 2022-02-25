Information Sought On Vehicles Reported Stolen - Brockville, Dunedin

Police are seeking information on two vehicles that were reported stolen from an address in Brockville, Dunedin.

Both were reportedly stolen from a property in Turnbull Street at some stage between 11 or 12 February.

The first, a silver 2009 BMW 525i sedan with a black roof and license plate MLN320, has not yet been located, although it was seen travelling through Gore on the morning of 12 February.

The second, a silver 2012 BMW X5 station wagon with the license plate JWN500, was located burnt out at the Otago Pistol Club near Waldronville on 18 February.

Anyone who has seen either vehicle since 11 February or has any information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220213/5612.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

