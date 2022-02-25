Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Exposure Event Tauranga Hospital

Friday, 25 February 2022, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

On Thursday 24 February, a COVID-19 exposure event was identified at Tauranga Hospital’s Orthopaedic Ward involving 68 people.

Tauranga Hospital has been preparing for possible cases of COVID-19, and had a number of precautions in place to minimise the risk of the virus spreading in the workplace, like wearing appropriate PPE and following the best-practice infection control processes.

As a prudent measure, at 1pm yesterday the hospital’s Orthopaedic Ward was immediately closed to new admissions and visitors, although the risk to Tauranga Hospital staff and operations was considered low.

  • Of the 68 people identified as contacts, 42 were staff who completed a RAT test – all tests came back negative. The staff members will monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
  • Of the 24 patients, 21 returned negative PCR tests, and one refused a swab – this patient is in isolation and being treated as if COVID-19 positive.
  • Two patients returned positive PCR tests and are also in isolation and receiving treatment for COVID-19.

The patients in isolation are in the new negative pressure ward recently opened for patients.

The Orthopaedic Ward reopened for admissions and visitors later last night, after the results of the 68 people was known.

As the Omicron outbreak grows, it’s not unexpected to see more exposure events in the community and workplaces – including increasing numbers of close contacts who need to be tested.

Dr Kate Grimwade lead the investigation undertaken by Infection Control medical staff.

Acting Chief Operating Officer Bronwyn Anstis says she is incredibly pleased with the speed with which the staff identified and managed the event. “We’re very grateful to our amazing staff for the work they are doing at this time to care for the people of our community and help keep everybody safe.” Bronwyn Anstis also thanked PathLab for urgently processing the PCR tests.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine, And Blokes In Peril


A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow...
More>>



 
 

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 