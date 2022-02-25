Council Prepared For Impact Of Omicron

With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 transmissions increasing around the country, Wellington City Council is prepared for the different ways it may affect its staff, facilities, and services to the city.

Wellingtonians can expect reduced hours, potentially closed facilities, and affected services as staff and contractors may be required to self-isolate, are unwell and recuperating, are redeployed to essential services, or facilities are required to do a deep clean after being identified as a location of interest.

Critical services like waste collections, funeral and crematoria services, and water maintenance will continue to operate but may be reduced in some areas, and most online services and payments will still be available.

Key Services and Facilities that may be affected include:

Pools and recreation centres

Libraries

Community Centres

Council/Committee meetings

Engagement/consultation

Rubbish/Recycling collections

Landfill/Tip Shop

Service Centres

Contact Centre

Building Consents and Compliance

Public Health

Noise Control

Cremations and funeral services

We’ll communicate information and updates via the usual channels: the WCC website, Facebook, Twitter, E-newsletters, Wellington City Libraries channels, and email to bookings and customers.

Libraries:

If you have reserves waiting, these will be kept for you until we reopen.

You can return items to any of the 14 branches.

There are plenty of e-resources available if you’re home sick or self-isolating at www.wcl.govt.nz/downloads/

Pools & Recreation Facilities:

Expect reduced hours, changes or cancellations to classes and services, as well as potential closures at short notice across our pools and recreation facilities.

Parks, Reserves & Gardens:

Maintenance may be prioritised to ensure roading areas and facilities are kept clear and accessible.

Cemeteries:

Cremations and casket burials may be prioritised over maintenance and ash burials if necessary.

Rubbish & Recycling Collections:

Kerbside collections will continue however recycling may be sent to landfill due to lack of resources to process recycling.

Southern Landfill & Tip Shop:

Likely to operate at reduced hours initially, with possible suspension of service at very short notice. Follow the Tip Shop Wellington on Facebook for announcements.

The Southern Landfill will remain open to commercial customers at reduced hours.

Council & Committee meetings:

Council committee meetings will take place in person and online. They will be available to view through Council’s YouTube channel.

Speaking at meetings:

o In person: Please scan in with the QR code or sign in if you are coming to a Council or Committee meeting, and wear a mask. You will need to show your COVID Vaccine Pass to enter the Council building at 113 The Terrace.

o Online: If you do not have a COVID Vaccine Pass or if the meeting is being held online, you can speak at a meeting via Zoom. For more information see: Speaking at meetings

Engagement & Consultations:

Oral forums for the District Plan consultation in March will be taking place via Zoom.

Contact Centre & Social Media:

People may experience longer hold times for the Contact Centre. To support critical services we will continue to operate, but may need to reduce services to managing urgent enquiries only.

People may experience reduced communication and delays in response times by the Social Media team. To support critical services we will continue to operate, but we ask the public to get in touch with the Contact Centre for any urgent queries or issues.

City Housing:

We will continue to prioritise supporting the safety and welfare of our tenants. We might contact our tenants by phone, text or email, rather than visiting and some non-urgent maintenance might be delayed.

Tenants will be able to contact City Housing in the same way they do now to talk to someone who can help.

Updates on City Housing services at the Red Alert Level are here.

In the meantime, you can help reduce the transmission of Omicron by adhering to the Ministry of Health guidelines for the Red Traffic light setting. This includes visitors to our sites and facilities presenting COVID-19 Vaccine Passesfor people aged over 12 years and three months, contact tracing and, wearing face masks to keep the community and our staff safe. Remember, please stay home if you are unwell.

From 11 February 2022, all Wellington City Council workers have had at least a double dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

For more up-to-date information about the Traffic Light system, COVID Vaccine Passports, and getting tested, visit covid19.govt.nz.

