Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunedin And Shanghai Reaffirm Ties And Look To The Future

Friday, 25 February 2022, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Enterprise Dunedin

Dunedin’s close sister city relationship with Shanghai has been reaffirmed, with the renewal of four significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoU).

Senior officials from both cities attended the virtual signing event, which covered the overall sister city agreement in place since 1994, the ongoing cooperation between Dunedin Public Library and Shanghai Library, Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden and Yu Garden, and the Shanghai Science & Technology Commission and Enterprise Dunedin.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins, says today’s signing was an important milestone in the relationship with Shanghai, “For Dunedin, this direct line into one of the world’s supercities has far-reaching benefits culturally and economically.

“As a direct result of this connection, we are the proud owners of Australasia’s only authentic Chinese Scholars Garden and have secured joint funding from the Shanghai Science & Technology Commission for important medical research on more than one occasion.

“International students from Shanghai are also an important part of our bilateral relationship and we are ready to warmly welcome them again in the near future,” says Mr. Hawkins.

Both parties noted the opportunity to expand areas of collaboration in mutual areas of interest such as the digital economy, innovation, science and technology research, climate change, and environmental protection.

Mayor of Shanghai Zheng Gong, says Shanghai and Dunedin are important bridges for friendly exchanges between China and New Zealand.

“This seventh round of MoU’s will be a starting point to expand pragmatic cooperation in new areas and write new chapters of friendly exchanges between the sister cities, making a bigger contribution to the friendship between the two countries.

“We welcome more companies from Dunedin to make investments in Shanghai to share opportunities of trade and business cooperation,” Mayor Gong ended.

Since establishing the sister city relationship 27 years ago, the two cities have signed six previous rounds of sister-city Memorandums of Understanding.

Attending the signing ceremony on behalf of Dunedin, were: Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins, Dunedin City Council CEO Sandy Graham, Enterprise Dunedin Manager John Christie, Dunedin Public Library Manager Bernie Hawke, and Director of Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden Cam McCracken.

The Shanghai contingent was represented by Mayor of Shanghai Zheng Gong, Director General of Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office Xiaosong Zhang, and other senior officials.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Enterprise Dunedin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine, And Blokes In Peril


A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow...
More>>



 
 

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 