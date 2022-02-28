Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaikōura Pāua Season Comes To A Close

Monday, 28 February 2022, 11:06 am
Press Release: Fisheries New Zealand

Pāua gathering will no longer be allowed on the Kaikōura coastline from midnight tonight, Monday 28 February, as Kaikoura’s three-month pāua gathering season ends.

The fishery reopened on 1 December for a limited season after having been closed for almost five years following the devastating Kaikōura earthquakes in November 2016.

Fisheries New Zealand’s Southern Inshore Manager, Allen Frazer says people have enjoyed the Kaikōura coastline during the summer and the ability to gather pāua over the three-month open season.

“During the season, an intensive survey was carried out to provide important information about fisher’s catch and effort. This information, as well as in-water surveys of the paua stocks, will help determine what the future of the fishery might look like including what measures are needed to keep the pāua healthy and thriving.”

Ministry for Primary Industries’ Regional Compliance Manager, Howard Reid says most people gathering pāua over the season followed the rules.

“People were very respectful of the fishery. Over 90 percent people our officers saw were fishing within the limits and using the appropriate tools and methods to gather pāua.

“Unfortunately, there were a few that didn’t follow the rules resulting in around 97 offences with just over half of those receiving infringements. On the more serious scale, a fisher is now facing prosecution after being caught with suitcases filled with pāua.”

The closure extends from Marfells beach, around Cape Campbell and south to the Conway River.

Fisheries New Zealand will continue to monitor Kaikōura’s pāua stocks over the coming months and work with iwi, the community, and commercial and recreational fishers on future management of the fishery. Any proposals to reopen the fishery will go through the usual statutory processes, including public consultation.

To keep up to date with the fishing rules for your area download the NZ Fishing Rules app.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fisheries New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 