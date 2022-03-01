Update: Protest Activity

An operation overnight has successfully removed and seized possession of a mobile shower block, brought in yesterday afternoon, which was parked illegally, on the fringe of the protest perimeter on Parliament grounds in Wellington.

This work is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of the protest on Wellingtonians, particularly those who live, work and study in the area around Parliament.

Our focus will remain on containing the protest within the perimeter, and Police will continue to seize the large infrastructure protesters are trying to bring in, if they are in breach of local bylaws or committing an offence under the Local Government Act. These items will not be returned.

Police secured the location on Stout Street to allow a forklift vehicle to remove the shower block.

The operation was completed within 50 minutes.

The shower block was subsequently secured overnight for Wellington City Council to collect today.

One civilian car received minor damaged in the process of manoeuvring the forklift and shower block.

Following the operation, protesters let down the tyres of four Police vehicles parked on Featherston Street in retaliation, as well as the tyres of one Police vehicle on Aitken Street. Police are making enquiries into those responsible.

Police understand there are a number of protester vehicles trying to leave the occupation, but are currently being blocked by other protesters. We will be overseeing the perimeter today to allow vehicles to leave in a one-way exit if they wish to do so.

Police estimate there are about 300 vehicles remaining inside the cordoned area this morning.

Police will continue to have a highly visible presence in and around Parliament grounds to reassure local residents, businesses and people in the area throughout the day.

