Southland Charity Hospital Announces Mustang Raffle

The Southland Charity Hospital is thrilled to announce their latest fundraiser, the Mustang Prize Draw. The prize draw started on Saturday the 26th of February and runs through to the 12th of May 2022. Tickets for the draw are available online or as books of ten printed tickets.

All funds raised from the prize draw will go towards operational equipment ahead of the hospital’s opening later this year.

Southland Charity Hospital Board Member, Melissa Vining says “we are now on the home straight, heading towards the hospital opening and being able to help more patients access the healthcare they both need and deserve.”

Construction of the Southland Charity Hospital is due to be completed in the coming months. The hospital’s Media, Fundraising and Events committee are on the final push towards raising the $1 million needed for medical equipment and major assets.

Vining says the committee have had to think outside the square to raise funds due to Covid-19 restrictions, which have meant events such as their annual gala had to be cancelled. When the prize draw was first suggested everyone was on board from the outset she says.

“The team are excited to have this opportunity to fast track our fundraising efforts, but I think most of them also can’t wait for the day we get to tell someone they have won a new Ford Mustang. Can you imagine just how incredible it’s going to be to change someone’s life like that?”

Melissa adds that the raffle also holds personal significance for her family.

“Blair was a massive Ford fan, so it seems fitting for us to be able to give someone a Ford Mustang.”

“For the girls and I this raffle is also special because tickets went on sale on Saturday, which was our wedding anniversary, and the winner will be announced on the 13th of May, which would have been Blair’s 42nd birthday,” she says.

The prize up for grabs is a new Ford Mustang GT Fastback 5.0 V8 in Velocity Blue.

Although tickets have been available from Saturday, the prize draw will be officially launched on Tuesday the 1st March when a satire-style promotional video will be released on the Southland Charity Hospital’s Facebook page. Tickets are $100 each and available at winamustang.co.nz.

