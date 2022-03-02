UPDATE 9 - Police Operation Underway

Police have seen at least 10 children within the protest area in Wellington and have concerns for their wellbeing.

Police want to reiterate this is not an appropriate place for children and we continue to urge those with young ones to pack up and go home.

We are working with Oranga Tamariki staff in this morning’s operation.

Our staff are ready to assist those who wish to leave, including helping them get their vehicles out safely.

© Scoop Media

