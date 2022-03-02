UPDATE 10 - Police Operation Underway
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Around 60 people have now been arrested in relation to
this morning’s operation at Parliament
grounds.
Police continue to tow vehicles that are
parked illegally.
We have commenced towing larger
vehicles, including trucks, vans and campervans.
We
will continue to work with partner agencies to assist us
with the safe movement of people, including helping them get
their vehicles out safely if they wish to do
so.
© Scoop Media
Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed... More>>
The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police... More>>