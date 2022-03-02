Police Appeal For Information After Poisoning Death In Northland
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northland Police are appealing to the public for
information following the suspicious death of a man in
December last year.
David Davan, aged 67, from
Herekino died in Auckland Hospital on 9th December, 2021
after falling ill in November.
His death was initially
treated as unexplained, however as a result of further
enquiries it was established that Mr Davan had been poisoned
prior to his death and a homicide investigation was
subsequently launched.
A Police investigation has
determined that he was poisoned after consuming a quantity
of wine from two wine bottles which had been left in his
letterbox, with an examination revealing poison in one of
the bottles.
Further forensic testing of these bottles
is currently underway.
Police believe that these
bottles were likely placed in David Davan’s letterbox on
Puhata Road sometime in early November 2021 and are
appealing for help from the local community to identify
those who are responsible.
Anyone who has any
information which may assist our investigation is asked to
call Police on 105, quoting file number 211114/9270, or you
can speak to an officer in person by visiting the Kaitaia
Police station.
Information can also be provided
anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111
