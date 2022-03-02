UPDATE 15 - Police Operation Underway
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 5:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a number of small
fires deliberately lit on Parliament grounds this
afternoon.
These fires have been
contained.
There were no reports of
injury.
These actions put both protesters and
emergency service staff at significant risk.
Police
continue to advise members of the public to avoid the
Parliament precinct.
Police also encourage anyone who
wishes to leave the protest but needs assistance, to make
themselves known to our
staff.
Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed... More>>
The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police... More>>