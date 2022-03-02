Draft Annual Plan 2022/23 Consultation Opens

Consultation on Environment Canterbury’s draft Annual Plan/ Mahere ā Tau opens today Wednesday 2 March.

The regional council is encouraging people to make submissions on their proposed activities and budget for 2022/23.

To find out more and make a submission go to ecan.govt.nz/annualplan22 before 3 April 2022.

There are three consultation topics – all of which relate to the climate emergency. Proposals include options for a two-year trial of free or reduced bus fares, recovery from the May 2021 flood and a redistribution of flood protection rates in Ashburton River/Hakatere rating district.

These proposals, together with the work already committed to in the Long-Term Plan 2021–31, would mean an increase in total rates revenue of 24.1%. Actual rates for households will depend on the location and value of the property being rated. A sample property rates calculator is available to view rating impact of the different proposals.

Council is also seeking feedback on a future climate change levy to support work in this area. It is not proposed that this levy, if it were introduced, would be implemented in this financial year.

No decision will be made on the final Annual Plan until after the Council has received and reviewed all submissions. It is important that people have their say now.

