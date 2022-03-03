UPDATE 18 - Police Operation Underway
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 6:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
02 March
The area around the Parliament precinct is
generally quiet tonight with a
small number of protesters
located near the Victoria University
Pipitea
campus.
Police will maintain a high level
of visibility in and around the Parliament
precinct area
overnight.
Wellingtonians can expect to see Police
reassurance patrols as they come into
the central
business district in the morning, allowing them to return
with
confidence.
Today's pre-planned operation saw
87 people arrested for a range of offences
including
trespass, possession of restricted weapons and wilful
damage.
Seven Police staff have required hospital
treatment.
They have a range of minor and serious but
non-life threatening injuries.
They are all receiving
support and their families have been advised.
Some
injuries were lacerations caused by objects thrown at
them.
These included bricks and paving stones taken
from the nearby streets, rocks,
traffic cones, poles and
wood from pallets.
Staff were also showered with
paint, petrol and water from a high-powered
fire
hose.
Police would like to thank the Wellington
community for the patience and
support shown to our
staff.
