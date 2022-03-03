UPDATE 18 - Police Operation Underway

02 March

The area around the Parliament precinct is generally quiet tonight with a

small number of protesters located near the Victoria University Pipitea

campus.

Police will maintain a high level of visibility in and around the Parliament

precinct area overnight.

Wellingtonians can expect to see Police reassurance patrols as they come into

the central business district in the morning, allowing them to return with

confidence.

Today's pre-planned operation saw 87 people arrested for a range of offences

including trespass, possession of restricted weapons and wilful damage.

Seven Police staff have required hospital treatment.

They have a range of minor and serious but non-life threatening injuries.

They are all receiving support and their families have been advised.

Some injuries were lacerations caused by objects thrown at them.

These included bricks and paving stones taken from the nearby streets, rocks,

traffic cones, poles and wood from pallets.

Staff were also showered with paint, petrol and water from a high-powered

fire hose.

Police would like to thank the Wellington community for the patience and

support shown to our staff.

