Mayor Calls On Protesters To ‘hit The Road’
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 8:27 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said today it was time for
the protesters camped at Nelson Square in Picton to ‘hit
the road.’
“The Picton protesters have said on a
number of occasions that they will move on once the
Wellington protest was over. Well, that time has now
come.”
He said fresh Police resources were heading
to Picton and enforcement action would result if the protest
group did not move on voluntarily.
“Picton
residents, especially those living near the square, have had
enough. My office has received a constant stream of
complaints from locals - I don’t think the protesters
realise how unwelcome they are.”
“Picton is a
tight-knit community that includes many older folk. The
square is in the middle of a residential area. The continued
occupation of the reserve is unacceptable.”
“I’d
like to thank the Tasman Police District for their support
over the last three weeks and I look forward to seeing more
Police officers on the ground in
Picton.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed... More>>
The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police... More>>