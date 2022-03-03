Wainuiomata Cleanfill Step Nearer To Permanent Closure
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 10:29 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council
Hutt City Council is progressing the closure of the
Wainuiomata Cleanfill site by June 2022.
This is part
of a phased approach to close the Wainuiomata Cleanfill,
which needs to be completed by June 2022 due to consent
conditions. Council agreed not to extend the Cleanfill’s
consent further.
On 28 February 2022 the site stopped
receiving most materials, with the exception of topsoil,
which is required to remediate the site prior to the area
being planted with trees.
"We’re pleased to announce
that we are taking appropriate steps towards the closure of
the Wainuiomata Cleanfill, as required by resource consent
conditions," says Hutt City Council Environment &
Sustainability Director Helen Oram.
"The site has
enabled local builders and developers to access an
appropriate area for their cleanfill waste, however, it is
now time for it to shut. We are looking forward to the
establishment of trees on this site, in line with a site
remediation plan that has been developed with the input from
the Cleanfill Community Liaison Group, which in time will
contribute in a small way to our climate change
response."
An alternative cleanfill site at Kiwipoint
remains open and accessible, and a further site is being
developed in Fergusson Drive, Upper
Hutt.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed... More>>
The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police... More>>