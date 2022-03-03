Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wainuiomata Cleanfill Step Nearer To Permanent Closure

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 10:29 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council is progressing the closure of the Wainuiomata Cleanfill site by June 2022.

This is part of a phased approach to close the Wainuiomata Cleanfill, which needs to be completed by June 2022 due to consent conditions. Council agreed not to extend the Cleanfill’s consent further.

On 28 February 2022 the site stopped receiving most materials, with the exception of topsoil, which is required to remediate the site prior to the area being planted with trees.

"We’re pleased to announce that we are taking appropriate steps towards the closure of the Wainuiomata Cleanfill, as required by resource consent conditions," says Hutt City Council Environment & Sustainability Director Helen Oram.

"The site has enabled local builders and developers to access an appropriate area for their cleanfill waste, however, it is now time for it to shut. We are looking forward to the establishment of trees on this site, in line with a site remediation plan that has been developed with the input from the Cleanfill Community Liaison Group, which in time will contribute in a small way to our climate change response."

An alternative cleanfill site at Kiwipoint remains open and accessible, and a further site is being developed in Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt.

