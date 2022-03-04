Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

'Activate North' Seeks New Planning Approach For Co-ordinating Development

Friday, 4 March 2022, 11:00 am
Press Release: Activate North

“Activate North” is a working group established to advocate for the transformation of the area from Devonport to Orewa and west to Hobsonville and Dairy Flat, into a connected community to live, learn, work and recreate, while reducing the need for residents to look for employment opportunities outside their locality.

Activate North’s first initiative is to call on Auckland Council and the Government to deliver a collaborative strategic plan for the area, modelled on international best practice such as the Greater Sydney Commission’s Collaboration Areas Programme.

The area is growing rapidly. Even prior to the Government’s changes to the RMA to enable housing supply, around 54% more people were expected to be living within the area by 2043. The Government’s cost benefit analysis anticipates doubling this planned intensification, so urban Auckland’s northern population could double in size within 20 years. That would create a community approaching a million people.

Against that population growth:

· North Auckland relies on a harbour bridge that has “exceptionally weak” ground conditions and which presents a critical threat to fragile transport links and Auckland’s economy.

· Auckland’s North Shore is the second highest area for ICT businesses and professional services, and has New Zealand’s highest growth rate for TIN200 companies.

· There is a critical shortage of new business land, the only new area likely to become available is at Silverdale around the North Shore Airport – Albany and Takapuna are basically retail centric with office support.

· In order to achieve the government’s new target of reducing emissions to 50% below 2005 levels within the next 9 years, people north of the harbour bridge are going to have to drastically reduce the distances that they travel to work and the carbon emissions they generate in doing so.

· The government’s intensification has preceded any planning for new schools, playing fields, parks and business land.

· The education pathways for north Auckland kids to transition from school into jobs is already inadequate.

· The East Coast Bays area is likely to attract a greater share of future housing intensification than other parts of Auckland because of its attractive beaches, parks and schooling.

The RMA changes will bring a massive change to the urban design of North Auckland, because the area is dominated by the Mixed Housing Suburban and Single House zones which will have the greatest intensification under the RMA changes.” said spokesperson Andrew Braggins. “Where is the inevitable business growth going to go?”

“Planning for brownfield intensification is considerably more difficult than greenfield expansion and we haven’t had much experience with it in New Zealand. The best examples are relatively confined residential areas such as the Tamaki Regeneration Plan but that project involved a lot of direct investment and planning by the government and is much, much smaller than the scale that northern Auckland is facing.”

Activate North was already working on an initiative in response to the “Shore Unity” report which identifies some major concerns facing the area and also highlights some exciting opportunities including:

  • nurturing a connected and innovative residential, education and business community, to attract investment and drive business and employment growth
  • creating transport certainty by providing a seamless system which includes improved roading, parking and public transport, which links residential, education and business areas

Andrew Braggins concluded that:

“We now face a critical crossroad; choosing to channel the huge disruption caused by Covid-19 and the major RMA amendments to actually make some structural changes to the sub-region’s economy and to make sure that the next 500,000 people living north of the Harbour Bridge will enjoy it, or people will leave the Shore for the regions or – more likely – Australia.”

“This is not simply a zoning issue and no single agency, or layer of government, can deliver great places alone. We need to bring together central government, Auckland Council, CCOs, local boards and key northern institutions to collectively create a great future for North Auckland.”

The “Shore Unity” report is available at https://activatenorth.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Activate North on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Wellington Protest Activity: Protestors Moved, Arrests As Fires Lit


Riot police on Thursday pushed the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament and cleared the surrounding streets...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests, Putin’s Pyrrhic Victory, Plus A Playlist


The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police...
More>>



 
 

National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 