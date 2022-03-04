Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thank You To The Gisborne Community

Friday, 4 March 2022, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Gisborne Police would like to extend their gratitude for the phenomenal support from the Gisborne community following a crash at the intersection of Aberdeen Rd and Roebuck Rd.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred around 8:30am this morning and one of the drivers sustained serious injuries.

When Police attended the scene, members of the public travelling in the area stopped to come to the aid of Police and the victims of the crash while an ambulance was on the way.

Police Sergeant Stu Rota says “the locals were fantastic and really helped out people who needed them this morning.

People gave up clothing, provided blankets, first aid and directed traffic.”

Rota says he could not be prouder of the community spirit in Gisborne after the genuine display of altruism he witnessed today.

