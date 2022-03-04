Thank You To The Gisborne Community
Friday, 4 March 2022, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Gisborne Police would like to extend their gratitude for
the phenomenal support from the Gisborne community following
a crash at the intersection of Aberdeen Rd and Roebuck
Rd.
The crash involving two vehicles occurred around
8:30am this morning and one of the drivers sustained serious
injuries.
When Police attended the scene, members of
the public travelling in the area stopped to come to the aid
of Police and the victims of the crash while an ambulance
was on the way.
Police Sergeant Stu Rota says “the
locals were fantastic and really helped out people who
needed them this morning.
People gave up clothing,
provided blankets, first aid and directed
traffic.”
Rota says he could not be prouder of the
community spirit in Gisborne after the genuine display of
altruism he witnessed
today.
© Scoop Media
