Exciting ‘Challenge’ For Picton Next Summer

It’s been a challenging time for events across New Zealand, but a new challenge is heading Marlborough’s way in February 2023 – and it’s one the region welcomes.

Ten Events Ltd have announced that The Summer Challenge Women’s Adventure Race 2023 will be held in Picton from 24 to 26 February. This will see approximately 1,200 people descend on the seaside town, bringing an estimated economic benefit of more than $500,000 to Marlborough.

Owner operator of Ten Events Ltd Nathan Fa’avae, himself a six-time adventure racing world champion and past winner of Eco Challenge – the World’s Toughest Race, says he is thrilled to announce Picton as the host location for the 2023 Summer Challenge Women’s Adventure Race.

“The iconic event moves to a new location each year and after Lake Tekapo in 2022, I believe Picton is the ultimate location to follow. It’s another adventure mecca and contrasts nicely,” said Mr Fa’avae.

“The Marlborough Sounds is such a wonderful and diverse area, I know teams from all around the country will be excited to be on the start line of this one,” he said.

Mayor John Leggett welcomed the news, saying it was “brilliant” for Marlborough. “Our tourism sector, including many businesses in Picton, has had its fair share of its own challenges these past two years due to Covid. I am thrilled for the town and for the region,” he said.

Council’s Regional Events Advisor Samantha Young agrees, saying this event will provide a great economic boost for the region as well as provide a wonderful opportunity to showcase Marlborough.

“Picton and the Marlborough Sounds are the perfect backdrop for the Summer Challenge with a multitude of wonderful tracks and trails to challenge the participants, as well as plenty of activities for them to enjoy with their supporters pre-and post-event,” she said.

The Summer Challenge Women’s Adventure Race started in 2021 and is the ‘sister’ event of the well-known Spring Challenge. It features the disciplines of kayaking, mountain biking, scenic hiking and orienteering navigation with three, six and nine-hour event options.

The event was secured through Council’s Bid Fund.

For more information go to: www.summerchallenge.co.nz

© Scoop Media

