Mana Whenua And Local Leaders Urge Visitors To Respect Locals And Their Property
Friday, 4 March 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council
Iwi, Marae, and Wainuiomata community leaders have a
simple message for protestors across the Wellington region -
"show some respect and let us be!"
Collectively, we
have a role to protect our people, our whenua, our Marae and
our communities.
"Protestors have come to Wainuiomata
and have been abusive and aggressive towards locals and
while we understand their mamae (pain), this behaviour is
unacceptable and must stop," says Wainuiomata Marae Chair
Star Olsen.
Mr Olsen says the community is united in
this kaupapa to protect the Marae, Papakainga and local
residents.
Taranaki Whānui Chair Kara Puketapu
Dentice says it’s time for New Zealand to focus on healing
the divisions from Covid.
"Abusive people aren’t
welcome at our Marae, ancestral sites, reserves and
Papakainga and we urge everyone to return home, so we can
begin the process of healing."
Lower Hutt Mayor
Campbell Barry says this sort of behaviour has no place in
our city and our region.
"The poor behaviour and
disrespect shown to the Wainuiomata Marae and community is
completely unacceptable. This is a Marae that was built by
the local community. I’m proud to see our people standing
strong to say this is not ok. The protestors simply need to
go home," says Mayor Barry.
Community leaders are
working with the Marae, community members, Police, Māori
Wardens, Hutt City Council City Safety Team, and the local
community patrol to maintain public health and
safety.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Forensic investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the arson. A check for hazards will also be completed before the area can reopen to the public.
Police investigators have begun reviewing a huge amount of footage taken of yesterday’s operation, to identify possible further lines of enquiry and prosecution.
Police have now arrested 100 people, including 11 today, on charges such as arson, grievous bodily harm, inciting violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction...
More>>
Against its will, the world has become conditioned to driving by acts of genocide and peering at them through the window with alarm – before driving on home to dinner and a relatively untroubled night’s sleep. The heinous wars in Yemen and Syria, Afghanistan handed over to the Taliban, the death of democracy in Hong Kong, a million Uighurs in concentration camps… And now, Ukraine. Bad things keep on happening to innocent people. As the satirical headline on the Reductress website put it: “Russia Starts War Despite Us All Having a Lot Going On Right Now.”... More>>