Police Still Seeking Information - Missing Man Wayne Taylor

Police searching for missing man Wayne Taylor are asking for anyone who might have information that could help us find him to please come forward.

Wayne was reported missing on 22 February after last being seen in Blenheim on Sunday 20 February.

Enquiries have identified Wayne's Mercedes SUV, registration number HSG531, was seen at the Te Ana Pouri Carpark off SH1 Rakautara, north of Kaikōura, about 7pm on the same evening he was last seen.

An extensive ground and aerial search has failed to locate Wayne, and his family are deeply concerned by his disappearance, which is out of character.

Anyone who has information about Wayne and his movements in the days surrounding his disappearance, or who knows where he may be, is asked to call 105 and quote file number 220222/5993.

© Scoop Media

