Crash - Horotiu Road, Te Kowhai - Waikato

Emergency services are attending a crash on Horotiu Road (SH3) near Te Kowhai, where a vehicle has brought power lines down.

Police were called about 11.05am.

There are no reports of any serious injuries however the road is currently obstructed, and is down to one lane.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

