Police Appeal For Witnesses - Waitara
Saturday, 5 March 2022, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for witnesses to a series of
incidents in Waitara township last night involving a
64-year-old local man.
The man was initially involved
in both a verbal and physical altercation with another man
on McLean Street at about 7.15pm.
The pair are known
to each other.
The man has then left McLean Street on
his bicycle and made his way onto West Quay where he has
fallen to the ground.
The man was initially
unresponsive when approached by a member of the public who
performed CPR until Ambulance staff arrived.
He was
transported to Taranaki Base Hospital where he remains in a
serious condition.
"At this early stage of the
investigation, we are still piecing together a timeline of
what occurred," says Detective Sergeant Chris
Allemann.
"While we have spoken to some witnesses, we
are keen to talk to anyone who saw the altercation on McLean
Street, the man leaving the area on his bicycle and his
later fall."
Police would also like to acknowledge and
thank the person who went to the man's aid and provided
initial medical assistance.
Anyone with information is
asked to contact Detective Sergeant Allemann via 105 and
quote file number
220305/3376.
