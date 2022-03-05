Police Appeal For Witnesses - Waitara

Police are appealing for witnesses to a series of incidents in Waitara township last night involving a 64-year-old local man.

The man was initially involved in both a verbal and physical altercation with another man on McLean Street at about 7.15pm.

The pair are known to each other.

The man has then left McLean Street on his bicycle and made his way onto West Quay where he has fallen to the ground.

The man was initially unresponsive when approached by a member of the public who performed CPR until Ambulance staff arrived.

He was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

"At this early stage of the investigation, we are still piecing together a timeline of what occurred," says Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann.

"While we have spoken to some witnesses, we are keen to talk to anyone who saw the altercation on McLean Street, the man leaving the area on his bicycle and his later fall."

Police would also like to acknowledge and thank the person who went to the man's aid and provided initial medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Allemann via 105 and quote file number 220305/3376.

