Serious Crash, Beach Road East, Elgin - Canterbury
Saturday, 5 March 2022, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-car serious
crash on Beach Road East, Elgin (between the cross roads of
Trevors Road and Milton Road South).
The crash was
reported to Police just after 12.15pm.
Indications are
there are serious injuries.
Cordons are in place and
motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Updates will be
provided when
available.
