Serious Crash, Beach Road East, Elgin - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a two-car serious crash on Beach Road East, Elgin (between the cross roads of Trevors Road and Milton Road South).

The crash was reported to Police just after 12.15pm.

Indications are there are serious injuries.

Cordons are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided when available.

