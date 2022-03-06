Homicide Investigation, Taupo

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone, Acting Area Manager - Investigations, Taupo CIB

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man at the Adelphi Motel at the corner of Kaimanawa Street and Heuheu Street in Taupo earlier today.

Police were called to the property about 6.30am following a report a man had been injured.

Emergency services attended and first aid was administered, however the man died at the scene.

A scene examination is being carried out and Police are working to establish exactly what has occurred.

We are also working to provide ongoing support to the victim's whānau and witnesses to this morning's events.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help the investigation team.

Specifically, Police would like to speak with anyone who saw a vehicle arrive at and leave the motel around the time of the incident.

Anyone who can help should call 105 and refer to "Operation Dell".

You can also share information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.

