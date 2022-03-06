Homicide Investigation, Taupo
Sunday, 6 March 2022, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone, Acting Area Manager
- Investigations, Taupo CIB
A homicide investigation
has been launched following the death of a man at the
Adelphi Motel at the corner of Kaimanawa Street and Heuheu
Street in Taupo earlier today.
Police were called to
the property about 6.30am following a report a man had been
injured.
Emergency services attended and first aid was
administered, however the man died at the scene.
A
scene examination is being carried out and Police are
working to establish exactly what has occurred.
We are
also working to provide ongoing support to the victim's
whānau and witnesses to this morning's events.
Police
would like to hear from anyone who may have information that
could help the investigation team.
Specifically,
Police would like to speak with anyone who saw a vehicle
arrive at and leave the motel around the time of the
incident.
Anyone who can help should call 105 and
refer to "Operation Dell".
You can also share
information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800
555
111.
