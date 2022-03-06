Homicide Investigation Underway In Hamilton
Sunday, 6 March 2022, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders:
A
homicide investigation is underway in Hamilton after a man
died at a Huntington property last night.
Emergency
services were alerted to an incident at a residential
address on Borman Road shortly after 7pm.
Upon
arrival, a man was found to have sustained serious
injuries.
Despite immediate medical attention he died
at the scene.
Another man at the property was arrested
at the time and charges are being considered.
Police
are not looking for anyone else in connection with the
death.
A post mortem is expected to be carried out on
Monday.
A scene guard has been present overnight at
the property and a forensic examination will begin
today.
Local residents will notice an increased Police
presence today as we conduct inquiries.
Anyone with
information that can assist should contact Police on 105 and
quote file number 220305/5348.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Forensic investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the arson. A check for hazards will also be completed before the area can reopen to the public.
Police investigators have begun reviewing a huge amount of footage taken of yesterday’s operation, to identify possible further lines of enquiry and prosecution.
Police have now arrested 100 people, including 11 today, on charges such as arson, grievous bodily harm, inciting violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction...
More>>
Against its will, the world has become conditioned to driving by acts of genocide and peering at them through the window with alarm – before driving on home to dinner and a relatively untroubled night’s sleep. The heinous wars in Yemen and Syria, Afghanistan handed over to the Taliban, the death of democracy in Hong Kong, a million Uighurs in concentration camps… And now, Ukraine. Bad things keep on happening to innocent people. As the satirical headline on the Reductress website put it: “Russia Starts War Despite Us All Having a Lot Going On Right Now.”... More>>