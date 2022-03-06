Homicide Investigation Underway In Hamilton

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders:

A homicide investigation is underway in Hamilton after a man died at a Huntington property last night.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident at a residential address on Borman Road shortly after 7pm.

Upon arrival, a man was found to have sustained serious injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention he died at the scene.

Another man at the property was arrested at the time and charges are being considered.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out on Monday.

A scene guard has been present overnight at the property and a forensic examination will begin today.

Local residents will notice an increased Police presence today as we conduct inquiries.

Anyone with information that can assist should contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220305/5348.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

