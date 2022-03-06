Information Sought After Aggravated Burglary, Taradale

Police were called about 3.25am on Saturday 5 March to a Murphy Road, Taradale address following a report of an aggravated burglary.

One person was seriously injured during the incident and remains in hospital in a stable condition. Another person was treated for injuries and is recovering at home.

The property and a vehicle parked there sustained extensive damage, and a dog at the address was struck but not seriously harmed.

A scene examination was carried out yesterday.

Initial enquiries lead Police to believe this was a targeted incident, and we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

Enquiries to locate the individuals involved are ongoing and Police are following lines of enquiry.

However we are urging anyone who has information about this incident or those involved to get in touch and speak with us.

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220305/3057.

You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

