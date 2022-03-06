Information Sought After Aggravated Burglary, Taradale
Sunday, 6 March 2022, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were called about 3.25am on Saturday 5 March to a
Murphy Road, Taradale address following a report of an
aggravated burglary.
One person was seriously injured
during the incident and remains in hospital in a stable
condition. Another person was treated for injuries and is
recovering at home.
The property and a vehicle parked
there sustained extensive damage, and a dog at the address
was struck but not seriously harmed.
A scene
examination was carried out yesterday.
Initial
enquiries lead Police to believe this was a targeted
incident, and we do not believe there is any risk to the
wider public.
Enquiries to locate the individuals
involved are ongoing and Police are following lines of
enquiry.
However we are urging anyone who has
information about this incident or those involved to get in
touch and speak with us.
Anyone who can help should
call 105 and quote file number 220305/3057.
You can
also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers
on 0800 555
111.
