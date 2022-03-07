Crash, Remutaka Hill Road - Wellington

A trailer being towed by a ute on the Remutaka Hill Road has flipped.

The incident, on the Upper Hutt side of the hill, was reported to Police just after 6.45am.

The northbound lane is blocked.

There were no injuries as a result, however a barrier has some damage.

Motorists are asked to be aware, and should expect delays.

