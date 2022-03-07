Investigation Into Unexplained Death, Hawke's Bay

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene, Hawke’s Bay CIB:

An investigation into the unexplained death of a man located deceased in the

Karamu Stream in Havelock North is underway.

Police arrived at the scene near Panckhurst Street just before 11:30 am on 7

March and have requested a post-mortem examination to establish the man’s

cause of death.

Enquiries are being made to establish the circumstances that led to the death

and a scene examination is being carried out by Police.

Anyone who may have information that could help the investigation team should

call 105 and refer to event number P049844341.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

© Scoop Media

