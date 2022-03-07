Investigation Into Unexplained Death, Hawke's Bay
Monday, 7 March 2022, 8:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene, Hawke’s Bay
CIB:
An investigation into the unexplained death
of a man located deceased in the
Karamu Stream in
Havelock North is underway.
Police arrived at the
scene near Panckhurst Street just before 11:30 am on
7
March and have requested a post-mortem examination to
establish the man’s
cause of death.
Enquiries are
being made to establish the circumstances that led to the
death
and a scene examination is being carried out by
Police.
Anyone who may have information that could
help the investigation team should
call 105 and refer to
event number P049844341.
You can also share
information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Like a broken record, National Party leader Christopher Luxon is offering a 40 year old formula of tax cuts that (inevitably) will be paid for over time, by cuts to public services. His tax cutting plans would hugely and disproportionately benefit the top 3% of the income elite to which he personally belongs. Moreover, as an owner of seven houses, he would also stand to benefit from the proposed reduction (from 10 years to two years) of the “bright line” test brought in to restrain the relatively tax-free buying and selling of housing properties. Property developers owning multiple properties would also gain significantly from the renewed ability to write off interest deductions... More>>