SH 5 / Napier-Taupo Road Closed After Crash - Eastern
Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 7:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 5 at Te Pohue is closed following a two-car
crash.
Emergency services were notified shortly before
6:30am.
Initial indications are that three people are
injured, one seriously.
Motorists are asked to delay
travel or use alternate
routes.
