Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council’s Wāhine Toa Celebrate International Women’s Day

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 9:14 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

We’re celebrating International Women’s Day by recognising the women who have inspired and led the way for some of Wellington City Council’s wāhine toa.

Wellington City Council has a proud legacy of women in politics including Annie McVicar becoming Wellington’s first female Councillor in 1921, Tala Cleverley being sworn in as the first Pasifika Councillor in 1979, Fran Wilde elected as Wellington's first female Mayor in 1992, and Jill Day becoming the first female Māori Councillor in 2016.

Currently there are 11 female Councillors representing the five wards of the Capital, here’s what some of them had to say about the women that have made a mark on their life and careers.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons

On International Women’s Day, I reflect on the woman who have inspired me. They include former Trade Union leader and proud Wellingtonian Helen Kelly, and my grandmother Ann McPhee. They were both incredibly strong women who worked hard, loved people and fought for what they believed in.

Councillor Jill Day

On International Women’s Day I think about the rangatahi Māori who I have mentored over the past four years as a Councillor. I think that I have learnt more from them than they have learnt from me.

I am inspired by the pathways that they choose and their willingness to challenge and be challenged.

They are so deeply focussed on supporting others and protecting Papatuanuku. I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to see the world from their perspective and to learn from them.

Councillor Laurie Foon

I am finding much inspiration to celebrate women's achievements in our city right now.

At Te Papa, Rita Angus was able to defy convention and devote herself to being a woman painter, Lisa Reihana whose work In Pursuit of Venus (infected), also showing at Te Papa, has found global acclaim as an influencer of contemporary Māori art and Hilma af Klint at Wellington City Gallery, discussed as being one of the most important artists – historic or contemporary – created her masterpieces in an era offering limited creative freedoms for women.

To create these significant works these women would have had to be disobedient and determined. Get out there to see and celebrate these women's achievements and take some time to reflect on your own this International Women's Day.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free

Hugely important up to my twenties was my grandmother Marie (Marjory) Free, who lost her own mother at age 14 and to her strong regret had to leave school early to work and help at home.

She married young and raised six children. She was an incredibly loving, supportive grandmother who never let us forget the importance of education, following your dreams and service to others.

As a political mentor, I’ll give tribute to activist Molly Melhuish, who analysed data, wrote articles and lobbied tirelessly to get more energy efficient homes and fairer electricity deals for householders. She also taught countless women to sail in her boat “Chickadee” - teamwork and fun combined. But there so many others I could name!

Councillor Nicola Young

Staunch women have been a feature of my family for generations. Women who worked quietly but effectively: my maternal great-grandmother, Jacobina Luke, who was Wellington’s mayoress (1913-21) during WWI and the Spanish ‘flu epidemic, and later ran food centres for invalids during the Depression.

She was known for her ‘organising abilities, hospitality, kindness, pleasantness and love.

My paternal grandmother (Alice Young) who, having lost her husband, raised my father on her own. My mother, Joan Young, was a fantastic role model too.

I’ve three feisty sisters and a daughter – in London – and we have all taken on different challenges (health and financial in particular) and won. Like other lucky women, I stand on the shoulders of my maternal forebears, and I’m grateful for their leadership and inspiration.

Councillor Iona Pannett

On International Women’s Day it is a great opportunity to reflect and celebrate the contributions that so many women have made to Te Whanganui-a -Tara.

I am so grateful to all of those who have worked for Papatūānuku, to those who have worked to ensure Te Tiriti o Waitangi is honoured; to those who have raised children, built strong communities and created amazing businesses.

The day is also a chance to reflect on what is to come. With so many talented women achieving in so many areas, there is much hope for the future.

Councillor Tamatha Paul

This International Women's Day, and with COVID-19 affecting our families and communities, I am reflecting on the caring work that women traditionally do, and have done throughout history, which continues to be undervalued and underpaid in our society.

International Women's Day is not just about reflecting on the representation of women in senior roles, it's also about appreciating and valuing the day-to-day work that Mother's, Kuia, Aunties and Sisters do which the world could not function without. I hope that one day our society will value and grant economic justice to the caring, nurturing mahi of wāhine.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Tired Tax Plan


Like a broken record, National Party leader Christopher Luxon is offering a 40 year old formula of tax cuts that (inevitably) will be paid for over time, by cuts to public services. His tax cutting plans would hugely and disproportionately benefit the top 3% of the income elite to which he personally belongs. Moreover, as an owner of seven houses, he would also stand to benefit from the proposed reduction (from 10 years to two years) of the “bright line” test brought in to restrain the relatively tax-free buying and selling of housing properties. Property developers owning multiple properties would also gain significantly from the renewed ability to write off interest deductions...
More>>



 
 

Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 