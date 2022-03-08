Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Covid Care With Dogs

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

With Covid in our community, Taupō District Council suggests it’s best for all our dog owners to keep their pooch on a lead in spaces where they need to be, and make sure their canine companions do not run up to other dogs, or people.

Council compliance team leader Ross McDonald said as well as ensuring your dog is secured on your property when at home, this also ensures you and your dog are safe.

“There is currently an issue with dogs roaming freely, and that’s not safe for anyone,” Mr McDonald said.

“When a dog is collected by our team we aim to reunite dogs with their owners as soon as possible and preferably without needing them to come and stay at our shelter. By ensuring your dog is registered, microchipped, wearing a collar and identification tag and your details are up to date with council we are able to get dogs home and safely.”

Mr McDonald said this makes sure all in the local community are less likely to come into close contact with others in an unsafe way.

“Taking this approach also helps to keep the council’s dog team safe, because then we don’t need to visit people’s places to return their dog and have unnecessary contact.”

He asked everyone to please keep any contact involving dogs to a minimum, as this keeps dog staff and everyone else safe.

“Stay well, look after yourself, keep a safe distance and your dogs under control, and then everyone can better avoid Covid.”

The Taupō Pound is currently closed until further notice as it is dealing with reduced staff levels. It will open by appointment for people collecting dogs or for adoptions.

Please use the contact form https://online.taupo.govt.nz/online-services/new/contact-us/step/1/, or visit taupo.govt.nz and use “animal management” in a search of the site. You can also call 07 376 0899 to make appointments, or to report roaming dogs.

