Council Asks ‘Where’s Your Happy Place?’

Wellingtonians are being asked to share their experiences about their favourite indoor and outdoor spaces around the city in a new survey.

The results of the survey will be used to help update Wellington City Council’s open space and recreation strategy – Our Capital Spaces.

The strategy sets out how the Council will provide for open space and recreation needs across the city as it grows and diversifies.

Chair of Pūroro Rangaranga | Social, Cultural and Economic Committee Councillor Jill Day says our open space and recreation network is fundamental to a good quality of life in Wellington.

“These are the places where we connect to nature, take time out from our busy lives, relax, get active and socialise.

“The Council has an important job to ensure there are enough parks and recreation facilities that are fit for purpose and will meet the needs of our growing and changing population over the next 30 years.

“This survey will help to understand how Wellingtonians usethese places and their ideas on what wouldimprove their experience and participation in the future.”

Mayor Andy Foster says the parks and reserves network and range of recreation opportunities play a vital role in how we think and feel about living in Wellington.

“We have one of the best reserves and tracks networks of any city anywhere. They are a vital part of our lifestyle and are what allows us to be such a special place for biodiversity.

“We are blessed with an abundance of special places and spaces from the wild coast to the top of the green belts, gardens and parks, from Ōtari to Oriental Bay, from hill peaks and back down again, inside and out – so choosing favourites is quite a challenge.

“But we welcome everyone’s input so our public spaces and places are even better for the generations to come.”

The scope of the strategy includes the city’s parks and other public outdoor places such as the waterfront, beaches, nature reserves, street spaces, skateparks and sports grounds. It also covers public indoor active recreation facilities such as swimming pools and recreation centres.

To have your say and share your experiences of your happy places in Wellington, simply fill in the survey here. The survey will take less than 5 minutes and is open until 5pm, Friday 1 April 2022.

