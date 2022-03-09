Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Asks ‘Where’s Your Happy Place?’

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellingtonians are being asked to share their experiences about their favourite indoor and outdoor spaces around the city in a new survey.

The results of the survey will be used to help update Wellington City Council’s open space and recreation strategy – Our Capital Spaces.

The strategy sets out how the Council will provide for open space and recreation needs across the city as it grows and diversifies.

Chair of Pūroro Rangaranga | Social, Cultural and Economic Committee Councillor Jill Day says our open space and recreation network is fundamental to a good quality of life in Wellington.

“These are the places where we connect to nature, take time out from our busy lives, relax, get active and socialise.

“The Council has an important job to ensure there are enough parks and recreation facilities that are fit for purpose and will meet the needs of our growing and changing population over the next 30 years.

“This survey will help to understand how Wellingtonians usethese places and their ideas on what wouldimprove their experience and participation in the future.”

Mayor Andy Foster says the parks and reserves network and range of recreation opportunities play a vital role in how we think and feel about living in Wellington.

“We have one of the best reserves and tracks networks of any city anywhere. They are a vital part of our lifestyle and are what allows us to be such a special place for biodiversity.

“We are blessed with an abundance of special places and spaces from the wild coast to the top of the green belts, gardens and parks, from Ōtari to Oriental Bay, from hill peaks and back down again, inside and out – so choosing favourites is quite a challenge.

“But we welcome everyone’s input so our public spaces and places are even better for the generations to come.”

The scope of the strategy includes the city’s parks and other public outdoor places such as the waterfront, beaches, nature reserves, street spaces, skateparks and sports grounds. It also covers public indoor active recreation facilities such as swimming pools and recreation centres.

To have your say and share your experiences of your happy places in Wellington, simply fill in the survey here. The survey will take less than 5 minutes and is open until 5pm, Friday 1 April 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In The Ukraine Sanctions Response


The Achilles heel in the West’s punitive sanctions against Russia has always been pretty obvious. Russia may be highly dependent on its oil and natural gas exports - but alas, Europe is just as addicted to cheap Russian energy. Germany for instance, relies on Russia for 40-45 % of its energy needs. Therefore – as Werewolf recently pointed out - the US/European sanctions packages have carefully exempted Russia’s energy deals from the sanctions regime, mainly by trying to identify and prevent the energy transactions in the SWIFT international banking system from being caught up in the sanctions...
More>>



 
 

Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 