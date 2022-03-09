Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Resident Passes ‘Out The Window’ For Kenepuru Road

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 7:24 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Access for residents and property owners along the Kenepuru Road is about to turn a corner as the Marlborough roads recovery continues following last year’s July weather event.

From this Friday 11 March the status of Kenepuru Road, between the Water Tank slip and Sandy Bay, changes from Controlled Access to Restricted Public Access. This means Resident Passes will no longer be required for this section.

However, a Restricted Access Permit will now be required, subject to approval, for vehicles that don’t meet the following restrictions. To travel on the road between the Water Tank slip and Sandy Bay vehicles will need to have a combined vehicle length under 8m, a combined weight under 12 tonne and width under 2.5m.

Marlborough Roads Recovery Team members survey soil anchors between Portage and Black Rock, on Kenepuru Road

Marlborough Roads Manager Steve Murrin says this is a big step forward for residents and property owners in the area.

“However, access is restricted for some larger vehicles or vehicles towing as they cannot safely navigate areas of the road and a Restricted Access Permit will be required which is subject to approval,” Mr Murrin said. “If residents or property owners have a vehicle which does not meet the restrictions, and there is an essential need, they can request access.”

“We will accommodate as many as we can. However, some vehicles won’t physically fit on the road so will need to use the barge service, which is subsidised by the Council,” he said.

Anyone in this situation should email the Marlborough Roads Recovery team on recovery@marlboroughroads.com. They will need to include the dimensions of their vehicle, registration number, business name, date of travel and reason for travel and allow a period of 48 hours for processing

“Residents and property owners should still plan ahead if they need to travel on Kenepuru Road and people should continue to expect delays,” Mr Murrin said.

“Our teams are making great progress, but works are always dependent on the weather. There will still be daytime road closures when needed for repair works to be completed. We will send out notifications in advance of these,” he said.

The guardhouse will remain at its current location, approximately 1km past the Onahau Road turnoff, to monitor the road and ensure restrictions are kept.

There is currently a daytime road closure on Moetapu Bay Road from 8.30 am to 4.00 pm Monday to Friday, and another will start on Kenepuru Road from 21 March from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm. The Kenepuru Road closure will be located between Moetapu and Ohingaroa Bays. Traffic is allowed through both sites between 12.00 pm and 12.30 pm.

Marlborough Recovery Manager Dean Heiford says the dissolution of the Resident Pass system for Kenepuru Road is a milestone well worth celebrating.

“We are thankful for the support of residents and property owners during what has been a difficult time,” Mr Heiford said. He also extended his thanks to the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team and its roading crews working in the area.

“Council’s barge subsidy is still available for vehicles that are too large to use the road. Our water/air transport subsidy that provides financial assistance to residents and visitors will also remain in place until the end of April,” he said. “It’s great to see the wheels of progress turning.”

Holiday accommodation can be rented out under Restricted Public Access which includes holiday homes. “That’s great news for our tourism sector too. Property owners need to ensure their guests know to travel with caution on the road and that their vehicle must be under the restrictions,” said Mr Heiford.

For the latest roading information visit: nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery/

