The Platform Project Round Two Recipients Announced

With the second round of applications again demonstrating the breadth of creative talent in Ōtepoti, the Dunedin Dream Brokerage’s Platform Project is pleased to announce two more successful projects.

Charlotte Parallel, Dunedin Dream Broker says, “The purpose of The Platform Project is to encourage people to revisit George Street during the infrastructure renewal works, to look at the area from a different perspective, so perhaps it becomes a place they add to their destinations of choice. These projects do that, through the simple act of giving people a reason to visit outside the usual reasons of shopping or eating.”

While the first two projects Tū atu, tū mai, he karaka manu ki kā manuhiri and The Rainbow Aurora offer audiences an aural and visual feast with powerful underlying messages, The Secret Path and Monocle - Musical Furniture invite participants to become moving parts of the project.

The Secret Path is a scavenger hunt that invites participants to explore George Street, much like a sandbox video game or augmented reality game. Examining artworks and solving puzzles secreted in retail and hospitality venues will decode a password to a secret Klubhaus. Puzzles are designed to be solved by children with a touch of adult help.

At the Klubhaus, children receive their reward – and so do their adults. Children’s artwork made at the Klubhaus will be installed to create the NFT (Nifty Future Trendsetters) exhibition.

The scavenger hunt will be available 16-30 April with guide booklets available from Dunedin Public Library and other locations. The Klubhaus will be open each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of the school holiday weeks.

Project facilitator Piupiu Maya Turei says, ‘We want to provide a fun experience of looking at and responding to art in the context of George Street - both in location and content. The project is a success to us if it is accessible, fun, and creates a shift in the way audiences view George Street.”

Ms Parallel says, “The panel was really pleased to see an application aimed so squarely at getting our young people looking at and engaging with artworks – maybe the first steps on a lifetime of appreciating art in all its forms! The Klubhaus will be fun and will have lots to offer the adults as well.”

Monocle - Musical Furniture will open with a live music performance in a central George Street location, featuring Hilary Faul (Koizilla), Jayde Medder (Centre Negative, Denudes, Mary Berry), Chris Miller (Ha The Unclear, The Entire Alphabet, Coin Laundry, Alizarin Lizard, The Something Quartet), and Andrew Straight (Julian Temple Band, Biff Merchants).

Throughout the month of May, New Zealand Music Month, the project will take up residencies in unoccupied shops along George Street. At first glance a simple lounge scene, the furniture will in fact be interactive instruments for the public to play. The instruments will create oscillations, squeaks, drones, chirps, and other sounds, providing an interactive and potent experiential encounter.

Monocle project director Jess Covell says, “It’s our vision to create an exciting immersive and interactive installation that anyone can come to connect with, whether it be once or many times. We believe our ‘lounge’ will entice and stimulate passers-by and leave them wanting to come back for more.”

Ms Parallel says, “The panel was really excited about the idea of George Street becoming a live music venue – with the neighbours and all sound regulations considered of course! We think Monocle will bring a great energy to the precinct.”

DCC Central City Project Director Glen Hazelton says, “Another great round of applications. I’ve really appreciated seeing how our creative practitioners have embraced the opportunity to bring a different kind of life to the area. We’ll be watching to see how people respond to these projects as we continue the infrastructure renewal works and seek to make George Street a safer and more welcoming place for a more diverse range of visitors.”

Both The Secret Path and Monocle – Musical Furniture have Covid19 traffic light level contingency plans ready to roll out as necessary and will be working through all regulatory considerations with the support of the Broker.

