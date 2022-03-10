Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Garden Project Germinates In Picton

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 6:08 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

From the seed of an idea, Picton will at last see the germination of a community garden concept.

Council’s Assets & Services Committee today supported the establishment of the community garden at Huia Street Reserve, located between Huia and Ranui Streets, part of the larger Victoria Domain Reserves. The community garden will be for the use and benefit of the local community.

The garden will be established under the auspices of Envirohub Marlborough through a formal lease and $15,500 has been allocated towards the project for its establishment including assistance with access, fencing, water supply and signage.

Assets & Services Committee chair Councillor Nadine Taylor says it’s great to see this community-initiated project coming to fruition.

“The garden is in an excellent spot with all day sun and right next to the popular Marina to Marina walkway. The size of land Council has made available means the garden has room to expand over time,” said Clr Taylor.

“Community gardens can deliver benefits beyond providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables. They can be places where people learn more about soil health and gardening, useful skills and knowledge can be shared, and people can get together and feel more connected to their community,” she said.

Manager Parks and Open Spaces Jane Tito says there have been several discussions over the years about a community garden in Picton. “One of the main challenges has always been the availability of a suitable public land space,” said Ms Tito.

Previously Council had approved funding and the use of an area of river reserve adjoining Beach Road Reserve following an Annual Plan submission in 2018. “However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the project did not go ahead, and Council funding and the offer of other assistance was not drawn upon,” she said.

In late 2021, under the umbrella of Charitable Trust Envirohub Marlborough, a small project group met to regenerate the proposal.

“Council met with the group and advised of an alternative location for the garden within the Huia Street Reserve as this area had recently become available. After considering both sites the group decided this site was preferable,” said Ms Tito.

The proposed garden will contain a mixture of plots for rent as well as community plots to be managed by volunteers.

It will help provide food/kai for those in need and support the food bank, Waikawa Marae, and other organisations. The garden space will also provide an opportunity for workshops and educational programmes on sustainable living and aspects of self-sufficiency.

“The proposal is consistent with a number of the provisions of the Victoria Domain Reserves Management Plan including those around partnerships and recreation,” said Ms Tito.

It has the support of surrounding neighbours, the local Te Ātiawa Runanga, the Waikawa Marae and supporting organisations such as the Picton Foodbank and Conservation Kids NZ.

The proposal is subject to approval by full Council later this month.

