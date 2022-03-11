Search For Missing Swimmer In Waikato River
Friday, 11 March 2022, 9:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are co-ordinating a search for a swimmer missing
in the Waikato River.
Emergency services were called
at around 6:30pm on Thursday after the man failed to
resurface.
Initial reports indicate the man had been
on the river bank with two others before he entered the
water for a swim, near the Rostrevor Street
jetty.
Police have conducted river searches by boat
and jet ski, however, these have been
unsuccessful.
Searchers will continue their efforts
today.
The Police National Dive Team has been advised
and is expected to join the search
today.
