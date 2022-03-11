Search For Missing Swimmer In Waikato River

Police are co-ordinating a search for a swimmer missing in the Waikato River.

Emergency services were called at around 6:30pm on Thursday after the man failed to resurface.

Initial reports indicate the man had been on the river bank with two others before he entered the water for a swim, near the Rostrevor Street jetty.

Police have conducted river searches by boat and jet ski, however, these have been unsuccessful.

Searchers will continue their efforts today.

The Police National Dive Team has been advised and is expected to join the search today.

