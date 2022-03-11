Committee Votes To Remove Rema Reserve Gum Tree

Councillors voted unanimously at yesterday’s Assets and Services Committee to begin the process to remove a 95 year old manna gum tree (Eucalyptus viminalis) from Blenheim’s Rema Reserve.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor, who chairs the committee, said its recommendation was based on professional arborist reports, a survey of local residents and the Council’s own Tree Policy

“Our recommendation for removal will go to the full Council meeting on 7 April,” she said. “Because the tree is a Notable Tree in the Council’s Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan (PMEP), it will require a resource consent for it to be removed, so there is some way to go on this process yet.”

“Based on the expertise provided by three arborist reports, we believe the tree poses a safety risk to users of the reserve and should be removed.”

She noted the most recent arborist report had identified a developing pattern of branch failure and that the latest failure had occurred even after work had been undertaken to reduce the load on the branch.

“Council received a request for the removal of the tree from a local resident who was concerned about falling tree debris. The resident also expressed concern about the safety of reserve users, especially children who may play near the tree.”

“Following the request, Council consulted with nearby residents and the wider community. The feedback received was assessed against the provisions of Council’s Tree Policy.”

“Eighty nine responses were received, 59 from residents and 30 from the general public. Forty two residents and five members of the general public sought removal of the tree, while 16 residents and 25 general public wanted its retention.”

The tree is listed as a Notable Tree 189 in the PMEP, recognised as contributing to historical, cultural and environmental values in the district. Only trees that are deemed significant and meet specific criteria become listed. Listing a notable tree provides a higher level of tree protection, with a resource consent required to significantly prune or remove a tree.

The committee heard that up to $2,500 had been spent each year since 2014 as a risk mitigation strategy to maintain the tree, which had included pruning, branch bracing and putting a fence around its base to discourage people from going too close.

The arborist reports had found recurring failures of tree branches and that this was ‘somewhat likely’ to continue. Councillors noted the cost of the gum tree’s maintenance would go a long way to planting new trees in the district.

Mayor John Leggett said the committee should err on the side of caution. “Our responsibility is to the users of this area and the general public.” He said the tree had “outlived its use and natural purpose”.

“To me it is an easy choice; the tree has got to be removed or we at least need to start work on that process.”

Clr Michael Fitzpatrick supported the Mayor’s view and noted that there were considerably more trees in this subdivision than had historically been there. “These gum trees are called ‘widow makers’ in Australia; they do kill people,” he said, referring to their reported habit of dropping large branches.

He put forward the recommendation that the committee approve the request to remove the tree and move to the next stage of the process.

Clr Frances Maher, who said he was a self-confessed ‘tree hugger from way back’ was also in agreement, saying it was about having the right tree in the right place. “This is a very wrong tree in the very wrong place.”

