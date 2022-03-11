Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Numbers Bright Amidst Covid Gloom

Friday, 11 March 2022, 10:07 am
New Plymouth District Council

Building applications and our resident owned nest egg, the Perpetual Investment Fund (PIF), held up against the uncertainties of Covid over the last six months but Pools and Parking revenue has dropped during the first half of the financial year.

This financial data was shared at a public meeting of New Plymouth District Council’s Finance Audit and Risk committee recently. Figures from July to December last year (2021) had some good news for tradies, retailers and ratepayers:

• The Perpetual Investment Fund (PIF), our nest egg, offset our rates by $5m after rising by $21m to a record $367m.

• The building team dealt with 1,607 building applications, up from 1,580 in the previous year.

• Building consent revenue was ahead of budget ($300k) thanks to the Taranaki Base Hospital development.

• Visitor numbers at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery were 28,230, up almost 3,000 from the same period in 2020.

• Covid restrictions caused pools and parking revenues to come in $500k under target.

• Visitors and bookings at NPDC venues such as TSB Showplace came in under target as Covid health protection rules tightened.

Mayor of the New Plymouth District Neil Holdom says Covid is hurting business but we’re ready to bounce back.

“The good news shows there’s still plenty of power in the economy with building work still going strong, and the visitor numbers through GBAG show our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital has a lot to offer. Let’s remember we were named the World’s Most Liveable City in the same period, and our airport and the Bowl also won big for being the best in their fields. Covid might have turned off the Festival of Lights and silenced Summer at the Bowl, but we’re primed to bounce back, so let’s keep looking out for each other, sticking to the Omicron health guidelines and staying safe so we can hit the ground running,” said Mayor Neil Holdom.

This week, NPDC approved $100,000 funding to help support local businesses struggling with Covid.

Fast Facts

• NPDC manages assets worth $3.5 billion, has a full-year operating budget of $177 million and runs 16 different business units.

• It provides many of the essential, day-to-day services people rely on from roads to water to recycling.

• From Devon St in the central city to unsealed rural roads, we look after more than 1,200km of roads right across the district.

• We keep the water running to people’s taps and reliably manage waste and storm water.

• We look after 1,600 hectares of parks/walkways and operate an art gallery, pools, Puke Ariki, regional libraries, a zoo, a theatre/events centre and the free TSB Festival of Lights each summer.

For all the details visit: www.npdc.govt.nz

