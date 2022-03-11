Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local Election Delay Provides Time To Get Tauranga Moving

Friday, 11 March 2022, 11:42 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the Government’s decision to appoint a new commission and delay local elections until July 2024 recognises the complex processes required to get Tauranga moving and the risks associated with introducing a new set of elected members mid-way through some significant decision-making processes.

“That extended timeframe will allow a Commission to continue implementing the workplan now underway to address the city’s severe housing shortage and underinvestment in community facilities and infrastructure,” she says. “It will also mean a Commission can work with council management to develop the council’s draft 2024-34 long-term plan, engage with the community on the workplan and budget it proposes and cement-in a strong programme to guide the city’s future development.

“It’s gratifying to know that the Minister of Local Government has confidence in the commission model and recognises how much the council has achieved in the past 13 months,” Anne adds. “This decision provides time to make some real progress and put in place the building blocks which will allow Tauranga to become the great city it deserves to be.”
 

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
