Council Invites Expressions Of Interest To Remove America’s Cup Yacht

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) to dispose of the former America’s Cup yacht ‘NZL14’ currently moored in Queenstown Bay, Lake Whakatipu.

QLDC Regulatory Manager Anthony Hall said the yacht is classed as abandoned under the Maritime Transport Act 1994 and Council would like it removed from the bay.

“We’re reaching out to those who have the appropriate equipment and resources to remove and dispose of the vessel. There is some funding available to help with the yacht’s removal and it would be up to the person or group successful through the EOI process to decide what to do with her once she’s off the lake,” he said.

Mr Hall said interested parties will initially be provided with details of the requirements to dispose of the vessel, including Council’s expectations of technical experience.

Expressions of interest close on Sunday 27 March and can be made via email to the QLDC Regulatory team at rcmonitoringsupport@qldc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

