Disorder Incident, Waikato Expressway - Waikato

Police were called about 4.45pm to the Waikato Expressway, south of Rangiriri, following a report of a disorder incident involving a number of people and vehicles.

One person has been seriously injured.

The road is currently closed northbound between the Ohiniwai onramp and Glen Murray.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

