Disorder Incident, Waikato Expressway - Waikato
Friday, 11 March 2022, 6:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were called about 4.45pm to the Waikato
Expressway, south of Rangiriri, following a report of a
disorder incident involving a number of people and
vehicles.
One person has been seriously
injured.
The road is currently closed northbound
between the Ohiniwai onramp and Glen Murray.
Motorists
should avoid the area, if
possible.
