Nelson Homicide - Victim Named

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy.

Police can now name the man who was found dead at a rural property in Hope on Wednesday.

He was 56-year-old Simon Allan Bevers.

Mr Bevers' family have been advised.

The forensic examination at the Edens Road property, involving Police investigators, ESR and other specialists, is ongoing and expected to be completed during the weekend.

Anyone with information which could assist Police in our investigation should call 105 and refer to case number 220309/6803.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

