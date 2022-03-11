Nelson Homicide - Victim Named
Friday, 11 March 2022, 6:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony
McCoy.
Police can now name the man who was found
dead at a rural property in Hope on Wednesday.
He was
56-year-old Simon Allan Bevers.
Mr Bevers' family have
been advised.
The forensic examination at the Edens
Road property, involving Police investigators, ESR and other
specialists, is ongoing and expected to be completed during
the weekend.
Anyone with information which could
assist Police in our investigation should call 105 and refer
to case number 220309/6803.
Information can also be
provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
