Update - Disorder Incident, Waikato Expressway

An investigation has been launched after an incident on the Waikato

Expressway this afternoon that has left a man in critical condition.

Police were called about 4.45pm to the Expressway south of Rangiriri

following multiple reports of an altercation involving a number of people and

vehicles, including a significant number of motorcycles.

Initial indications suggest that during the incident a man was pulled from a

vehicle and assaulted.

He was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

A section of the Expressway remains closed while a scene examination is

completed, and diversions are in place.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone

who might have dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P049885631.

You can also call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

