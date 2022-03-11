Update - Disorder Incident, Waikato Expressway
Friday, 11 March 2022, 7:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An investigation has been launched after an incident on
the Waikato
Expressway this afternoon that has left a man
in critical condition.
Police were called about 4.45pm
to the Expressway south of Rangiriri
following multiple
reports of an altercation involving a number of people
and
vehicles, including a significant number of
motorcycles.
Initial indications suggest that during
the incident a man was pulled from a
vehicle and
assaulted.
He was transported to hospital with
critical injuries.
A section of the Expressway remains
closed while a scene examination is
completed, and
diversions are in place.
Police would like to hear
from anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone
who
might have dashcam footage that could assist our
enquiries.
If you can help, please call 105 and quote
event number P049885631.
You can also call Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
