Update - Disorder Incident, Waikato Expressway
Saturday, 12 March 2022, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The investigation into an incident on the Waikato
Expressway yesterday afternoon that left a man in critical
but stable condition continues today.
Police responded
to the Expressway south of Rangiriri around 4:45pm following
multiple reports of an altercation involving a number of
people and vehicles, including a significant number of
motorcycles.
Initial indications suggest that during
the incident a man was pulled from a vehicle and
assaulted.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
witnessed this incident or has dashcam or cellphone footage
that could assist our enquiries.
Any electronic
recordings of the event can be uploaded via this link here:
https://rangiriri.nzpolice.org/
If
you can help, please call 105 and quote event number
P049885631.
Alternatively, information can also be
given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
