Update - Disorder Incident, Waikato Expressway

The investigation into an incident on the Waikato Expressway yesterday afternoon that left a man in critical but stable condition continues today.

Police responded to the Expressway south of Rangiriri around 4:45pm following multiple reports of an altercation involving a number of people and vehicles, including a significant number of motorcycles.

Initial indications suggest that during the incident a man was pulled from a vehicle and assaulted.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has dashcam or cellphone footage that could assist our enquiries.

Any electronic recordings of the event can be uploaded via this link here: https://rangiriri.nzpolice.org/

If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P049885631.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

