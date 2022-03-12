Serious Crash, Puketaha, Hamilton - Waikato
Saturday, 12 March 2022, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-vehicle crash involving a milk tanker on SH1B near
Holland Road.
The crash occurred around 12:30pm when
the vehicle rolled off the road.
Initial indications
are that one person has serious injuries.
The road is
closed and is likely to be closed for some
time.
Motorists are advised to avoid SH1B between
Holland Road and SH26 and divert on SH1 through Hamilton
City, or delay
travel.
