Serious Crash, Puketaha, Hamilton - Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash involving a milk tanker on SH1B near Holland Road.

The crash occurred around 12:30pm when the vehicle rolled off the road.

Initial indications are that one person has serious injuries.

The road is closed and is likely to be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid SH1B between Holland Road and SH26 and divert on SH1 through Hamilton City, or delay travel.

