UPDATE: Serious Crash, Halswell
Saturday, 12 March 2022, 2:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The female cyclist seriously injured in a crash in
Halswell, Christchurch on March 1 has died.
The crash
at the intersection of Whincops Road and Richmond Ave
involved the cyclist and a bus.
The cyclist,
81-year-old Gabrielle Bolt, was taken to Christchurch
Hospital, where she passed away early this
morning.
Police are supporting Mrs Bolt's family and
all those involved.
Investigations into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
