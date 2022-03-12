UPDATE: Serious Crash, Halswell

The female cyclist seriously injured in a crash in Halswell, Christchurch on March 1 has died.

The crash at the intersection of Whincops Road and Richmond Ave involved the cyclist and a bus.

The cyclist, 81-year-old Gabrielle Bolt, was taken to Christchurch Hospital, where she passed away early this morning.

Police are supporting Mrs Bolt's family and all those involved.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

