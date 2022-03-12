UPDATE: Stabbing, Palmerston North

Police have finished a forensic scene examination of Pinedale Parade in Milson after a man was seriously assaulted there early this morning.

The victim was located on the footpath by Police with a stab wound at around 2am.

He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in a stable condition.

Police do not believe the man was targeted randomly however we are seeking any information which can assist the investigation.

We would like to thank the residents of Pinedale Parade for their patience while Police carried out inquiries in the area today.

Information can be provided via 105, quoting file number 220312/7054.

Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

