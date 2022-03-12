UPDATE: Stabbing, Palmerston North
Saturday, 12 March 2022, 7:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have finished a forensic scene examination of
Pinedale Parade in Milson after a man was seriously
assaulted there early this morning.
The victim was
located on the footpath by Police with a stab wound at
around 2am.
He was taken to hospital where he
underwent surgery and is now in a stable
condition.
Police do not believe the man was targeted
randomly however we are seeking any information which can
assist the investigation.
We would like to thank the
residents of Pinedale Parade for their patience while Police
carried out inquiries in the area today.
Information
can be provided via 105, quoting file number
220312/7054.
Anyone wanting to provide information
anonymously can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
