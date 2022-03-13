Fatal Crash, Tiakitahuna - Central
Sunday, 13 March 2022, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash in
Tiakitahuna, Manawatu, overnight.
Police were called
to Rangiotu Road about 2.30am following a report of a
single-vehicle crash.
One person was found deceased on
Police arrival.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined
the scene and enquiries into the
circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
